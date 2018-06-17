Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours

"What's all the fuss about and no, not pregnant," read Shilpa Shetty's latest tweet. The actress broke her silence on the rumours about her pregnancy, which were doing the round on social media soon after she was spotted coming out of a diagnostic lab, with medical reports in her hand. Shilpa addressed the reports, which were trending with the hashtag #ShilpaKoKyaHua, and wrote: "#ShilpaKoKyaHua Kuch Nahi!" Hey Bhagwan I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What's all the fuss about and no, not pregnant. Prevention is better than cure."
#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! Hey Bhagwan I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside.Something we all must do.What's all the fuss about !! And NO not pregnant #healthcheck#preventionisbetterthancure— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) June 16, 2018
Shilpa Shetty put an end to all the speculations which had been trending on the Internet for quite some time. The 43-year-old actress revealed that she goes for regular health check-ups and we are not surprised at all, keeping into consideration her fitness regime. It is a well-known fact that the actress has quite a bit of a reputation of a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram posts are proof. Shilpa is a yoga expert and has also written books such as The Great Indian Diet and The Diary Of A Domestic Diva.
CommentsShilpa Shetty married entrepreneur Raj Kundra in 2009 and they are parents to 6-year-old Viaan. They celebrated Viaan's birthday at an old age home (a family tradition, as Shilpa described in her Instagram post) and then with a superhero-themed party, where the Kundras invited Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya and Sanjay Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra among others.
Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in the 1993 hit Baazigar, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. She has featured in films such as Dhadkan, Life in a... Metro, Phir Milenge and Garv: Pride And Honour among others.