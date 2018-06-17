Shilpa Shetty Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours

Just like you take control over your body, you also need to control your mind. Don't allow it to wander off, be aware .Stay focused and determined if you want to be an achiever! #ShilpaKaMantra #SwasthRahoMastRaho #focus #Awareness

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on May 28, 2018 at 10:09pm PDT