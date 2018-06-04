Now, Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Playing Song At Iftaar Party. 'Please Show Some Respect,' She's Told

Crazy dinner at my friend @minicadc ,who stuffed us with sooo much food that we slipped into #foodcoma ( a real Sunday binge) and now on a #sugarhigh .. so pls excuse the madness #faloodacake ( if there can be anything like that!) #suterfeni and the 2.0 version of #aflatoon #dessert #stuffed #friends #madness #cray #sundaybinge

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Jun 3, 2018 at 11:15am PDT