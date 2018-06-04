Now, Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Playing Song At Iftaar Party. 'Please Show Some Respect,' She's Told

"What the hell. Which type of iftaar party is this in which you are playing song," a user posted on Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2018 13:24 IST
Shilpa Shetty at a friend's iftaar party (Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Aflatoon song from Akshay's Kumar's film plays in the video
  2. "Why are they dancing at iftaar table?" a comment read
  3. Folks have also posted in favour of Shilpa
"What the hell. Which type of iftaar party is this in which you are playing song," is one of the several negative comments posted on actress Shilpa Shetty's latest Instagram post, which is a video of her at a friend's iftaar party. In the video, Shilpa, known for her famously-indulgent weekend binge sessions - 'Sunday Binge' - introduces her fans to the dessert served at the party and among them is aflatoon, a kind of sweet. After Shilpa and her friends taste the sweet, the Aflatoon song from Akshay's Kumar's film plays and they just groove to eat while sitting. Shilpa's video has apparently hurt a particular section of the Internet and folks have asked her to 'show some respect.'

"Is this an iftaar party or a kitty party? Why are they dancing at iftaar table? Please show some respect," a user posted while another wrote, "Shilpa Shetty, I am sorry to say but you have offended Muslims by posting this."

Watch Shilpa Shetty's video here.
 


The Internet's clearly divided over the post. While one section is condemning Shilpa another has supported her and urged them not to bring the religion angle in between. "Instead of seeing negative in absolutely every situation, why not see this as friends from multi-faith background enjoying each other's company and remembering the observance of Ramadan for a lot of Muslims across the world," a comment read. Shilpa has posted thank you note for those supporting her.

On her son Viaan's birthday, accused of 'showing off' for hosting a dinner at an old age home. However, she gave a bang on reply to the troll and wrote, "It's sad you think this way. Yes, we personally served them a full dinner service after this. I only put it up here for 'awareness' so more people can get directed to this cause or contribute to this place that needs help."
 


Shilpa Shetty is married businessman Raj Kundra. She is known for films like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A... Metro and Apne. She is also a yoga expert.

