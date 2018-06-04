Now, Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Playing Song At Iftaar Party. 'Please Show Some Respect,' She's Told

Highlights
"Is this an iftaar party or a kitty party? Why are they dancing at iftaar table? Please show some respect," a user posted while another wrote, "Shilpa Shetty, I am sorry to say but you have offended Muslims by posting this."
Watch Shilpa Shetty's video here.
Crazy dinner at my friend @minicadc ,who stuffed us with sooo much food that we slipped into #foodcoma ( a real Sunday binge) and now on a #sugarhigh .. so pls excuse the madness #faloodacake ( if there can be anything like that!) #suterfeni and the 2.0 version of #aflatoon #dessert #stuffed #friends #madness #cray #sundaybinge
The Internet's clearly divided over the post. While one section is condemning Shilpa another has supported her and urged them not to bring the religion angle in between. "Instead of seeing negative in absolutely every situation, why not see this as friends from multi-faith background enjoying each other's company and remembering the observance of Ramadan for a lot of Muslims across the world," a comment read. Shilpa has posted thank you note for those supporting her.
On her son Viaan's birthday, accused of 'showing off' for hosting a dinner at an old age home. However, she gave a bang on reply to the troll and wrote, "It's sad you think this way. Yes, we personally served them a full dinner service after this. I only put it up here for 'awareness' so more people can get directed to this cause or contribute to this place that needs help."
Keeping up with tradition of dinner at the #littlesistersofthepoor ,an old age home . They have very few visitors and the joy on their faces when someone comes and visits them is priceless.Nothing more powerful than to start my sons birthday with Blessings..Thankyou for all your blessings and wishes as well instafamLoads of #gratitude #happiness #blessings #love #unconditionallove
