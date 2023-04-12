Shveta Salve's 'Grown Up Body' Post Is Breaking The Internet: 'Alexa, Delete My Belly'

Image for shared by Shveta Salve. (courtesy: shveshve)

Shveta Salve has shared a note on body positivity. The actress, along with a series of pictures, said that her “new grown-up body has new features which is almost an Upgrade 2.0 version”. The post is a part of the “Body series”. The note read, “Alexa, delete my belly ! The Body Series : If only it was that easy - but tbh in my 20's I never had a Bosom but I had the Abs - I never had any Curves but I had the Ass.” Talking about her “new grown up body”, she added, “This new grown up body has new features which is almost an Upgrade 2.0 version of myself that makes me feel like a brand new person !”

Shveta Salve ended her note with a special message for all the women out there. She said, “Women I tell you and our bodies; are an amazing journey , enjoy its phases and learn to LOVE yourself because your body loves you.”

For the hashtags, she wrote, “#fliptheswitchwithshveshve #shvetasalve #bodypositive #fitnessmotivation #fitmom #getfit #stayhealthy #loveyourself #loveyourbody.”



Before this, Shveta Salve shared another series of pictures from the same photoshoot. In the caption, she wrote, “Body Type - not terrible but definitely likes pasta. The Body Series : post having Missy A & embracing 40 , my respect towards my body has changed drastically. I don't take it for granted anymore and neither do I fuss with it too much - YES , I work hard towards - - - -keeping it healthy

-I listen to it - I give it rest & most importantly. I Love it it all the shapes , curves & size.”

Shveta Salve also shared a video from her gym routine. She is seen performing deadlift. Oh boy. She makes it look so easy. Her caption read, “When You go Hard on your Weekends—You go HARDER on a Monday.”



Shveta Salve is married to businessman Hermit Sethi. The couple have a daughter, Arya. Shveta is best known for TV shows like Kaahin Kissii Roz.