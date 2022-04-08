Shehnaaz Gill Doing Gidda With Elderly Women Leave Fans Overjoyed

Shehnaaz Gill doing gidda (Courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently visited her native place, has shared a fun video. In the video, she is doing gidda (Punjabi dance) and singing folk songs. Dressed in a pink salwar suit, Shehnaaz is seen singing and elderly women from her neighbourhood have also joined her. Sharing the video, Shehnaaz wrote, "#family #shehnaazgill #boliyan," In the video, one can also see Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha. The video is going viral and fans are loving it. One commented, "Happiness is seeing you happy." Another one commented, "hayye my old gill is back." "Yr mjaaa he aagya baby ko aise dekh k," commented another fan. One more comment reads, "You are the Cutest." The video has close to fifteen lakh likes.

A few days back, when Shehnaaz Gill had visited her native place, she had shared a video and in it, she was seen exploring the place. Sharing the video, she had written, "mera pind ... mere khet #shehnaazgill."

Shehnaaz Gill shared a good bond with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, who died in September 2021. Post his death, Shehnaaz was seen keeping low-key on social media and otherwise. A few months back, she was seen dancing at a party and many social media users had criticised her for being "happy."

Now, when Shehnaaz appeared on Shilpa Shetty's show, Shape of You, she had reacted to the criticism and had said, "Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what. Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don't have to give any explanation to anyone."

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has been a part of many music videos. She was last seen in Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.