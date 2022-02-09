When Shilpa Shetty And Shehnaaz Gill Make A Video Together, It Can Never Be A 'Boring Day'

Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz in the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

You know the video is going to be super fun when it features Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty. The actresses who were recently busy for a shoot, managed to scoop some time out of their day and made a fun Instagram reel together. In the video, Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill can be seen performing to the former Bigg Boss star's viral track Boring Day. Shilpa Shetty's expressions in the video are simply priceless and Shehnaaz added the much-needed swag to the video. Let's also take a moment to appreciate the actresses' sartorial choices for the day. Shilpa Shetty wore an orange co-ord set with a matching cape. Shehnaaz Gill wore a black top with a sheer jacket a black trousers.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz Gill wrote: "Two bored people trying to make your Boring Day better." Check out the video:

Shehnaaz Gill trended big time for her catchphrase "Twada Kutta Tommy as well, an expression she used during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Later, YouTuber and musician Yashraj Mukhate added a spin to it and made it into a catchy track of sorts and it became insanely viral.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Hungama 2, co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash. The film released on Disney+Hotstar. She was also seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, alongside choreographer Geeta Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Basu. The actress will next be seen in Sabbir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma.

Shilpa Shetty stepped into Bollywood with the 1993 thriller Baazigar, which also featured Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Dhadkan, Life In A...Metro, Apne, to name a few.

Other than Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was last seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.