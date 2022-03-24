Gorgeous! Shehnaaz Gill Gives 'Retro Vibes' In Dabboo Ratnani's Pictures

Shehnaaz Gill. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Bigg Boss 13's contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is creating a heavy buzz on social media after featuring in celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani's album. The actress shared some pictures on her Instagram handle from the latest photoshoot, leaving everyone in complete awe. In the image, Shehnaaz is dressed in a retro-style sequined top and has accessorised her look with a multi-coloured boho-style headscarf and pink-golden earrings. She kept her makeup game on point with pink-tinted lips, blushed cheeks and dramatic eyes. In a few photos, she also holds 70-styled big rim glasses.

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill dropped the post, her fans bombarded the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Beautiful girl in the universe #shehnaazgill #sidnaaz forever," another wrote, "Mesmerising #shehnaazgill" and others dropped heart and lit emoticons.

Sharing the post, Shehnaaz Gill captioned it as, "Retro vibes ...." Check out below:

Shehnaaz also shared several pictures dressed in purple flared pants paired with a white shirt from Dabboo Ratnani's photoshoot. Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill captioned it as, "PURPLE REIGNS"

Here have a look:

Last week, Shehnaaz shared a video on her YouTube channel, requesting her fans not to expect her to be online and create content all the time. She added that she is satisfied in her life and is not afraid to wait for the best projects.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.