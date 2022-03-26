Shehnaaz On Being Trolled For Looking Happy After Sidharth's Death: 'I Don't Need To Be Answerable'

Shehnaaz talks about Sidharth Shukla (Courtesy: filmy.mirchi)

Highlights Sidharth Shukla died in September 2021

Shehnaaz Gill often gets trolled for looking "happy"

She has now talked about the criticism

For the first time after Sidharth Shukla's death, his rumored girlfriend and actress Shehnaaz Gill has spoken about him. Shehnaaz recently appeared on Shilpa Shetty's chat show, Shape of You and talked about being trolled for looking "happy" after Sidharth Shukla's death. "Today is the first time I am talking about this and it's only because you are asking me to. Otherwise, I never talk about these things no matter who says what. Why should I tell anyone about my relationship with Sidharth? What was my connection with him, what was my relationship with him, I don't need to be answerable to anyone. How important he was to me, how important I was to him, that I know. So, I don't have to give any explanation to anyone," said Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill also added, "If I get the chance to laugh, then I will laugh, I will stay happy. If I feel like celebrating Diwali, then I will celebrate Diwali. Because happiness is very important in life. I also try to do that by myself."

After the death of Sidharth Shukla, when Shehnaaz Gill started posting dance videos on social media, she was trolled for being happy and enjoying life. Many also criticise her for moving on in life.

Check out the interview here:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13. During the show, Shehnaaz confessed her feeling for Sidharth many times. They were best friends on the show and there were also rumours that they are dating each other. However, Shehnaaz and Sidharth never spoke about the rumours.

In September 2021, Sidharth Shukla died due to a heart attack, and Shehnaaz Gill was seen standing by his family's side.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh's Hoshla Rakh.