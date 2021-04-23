Shefali Jariwala, Missing Her Maldives Days, Posted This Throwback

Shefali Jariwala shared this image. (courtesy shefalijariwala)

Shefali Jariwala might be in Mumbai but she is clearly still dreaming of Maldives. The actress was recently on a holiday in the island nation along with her husband. She shared some of her pictures from the vacation on her Instagram profile on Friday. In the pictures, the actress can be seen dressed in a black bikini as she sits on a boat. She can be seen smiling away for the camera as she enjoys the stunning view. Posting the pictures, Shefali Jariwala captioned the post: "Throwback." She added the hashtags #maldives, #takemeback, #vacay, #oceanlover, and #instadaily to her post.

Take a look at her post here:

During her stay in Maldives, Shefali actively shared pictures on her Instagram account. "Too hot to handle... too cold to hold. #wanderlust," she captioned this one. See the picture here:

ICYMI, this is how much the former Bigg Boss contestant had during her stay in Maldives. Here are some throwback pictures from Shefali's holiday:

Shefali Jariwala, who was last seen in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, became a household name after she featured in the 2002 video album Kaanta Laga. She also featured in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. She has also been a part of the remix versions of tracks such as Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, and Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. Shefali Jariwala was also a part of TV reality shows like Boogie Woogie, Nach Baliye 5.