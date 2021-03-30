Shefali Jariwala Lights Up The Internet With These Throwback Pics From Maldives

Shefali Jariwala shared this photo. (Image courtesy: shefalijariwala)

Highlights Shefali was holidaying with her husband Parag in Maldives this month

She shared a couple of throwback pictures from her vacation on Tuesday

"Beach love," she wrote

TV actress Shefali Jariwala, in a throwback state of mind, shared a couple of stunning pictures from her recent Maldives vacation on Tuesday. The actress returned to Mumbai from the beach destination earlier this month. In her latest post, Shefali looks gorgeous in a red and white bikini. She can be seen posing on the beach in the photos, sharing which she wrote: "Sandy days, beachy haze. #beach #love #maldives #kandimamaldives #sandy #chill #goodvibes #vacations." Shefali Jariwala was holidaying with her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, in Maldives. Check out her latest post here:

Shefali Jariwala has uploaded a bunch of pictures of herself from her trip to Maldives. In some of them, she looks pretty in a black bikini while in others, the actress can be seen sporting floral beach outfit. "Sandy toes... sun kissed nose," she captioned one of the vacation albums and for another one, she wrote: "Some would say that I'm an aqua-holic! #ocean #lover."

Shefali Jariwala rose to popularity after she featured in the 2002 video album Kaanta Laga. After that, Shefali has also appeared in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra's film Mujhse Shaadi Krogi.

She started featuring in headlines last year after she participated in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss.

Shefali Jariwala has featured in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros' music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya. She has also appeared as a contestant in various television dance reality shows like Boogie Woogie and Nach Baliye 5.