Sharmin Segal Channels 'Alamzeb' Vibes In Italian Vacation Pics, Gives A Hilarious Twist To Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye Dialogue

Actress Sharmin Segal, known for her role in Heeramandi, delighted fans with a playful spin to her famous dialogue Ek Baar Dekh Lijiye while sharing picturesque moments from her recent vacation in Italy. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sharmin showcased stunning snapshots from her Italian getaway, adding a quirky twist to the popular song from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series. She wrote, "Ek baar break lijiye, ice cream kha lijiye, swimming karne ko hai tayyar hum, neela neela pani dikha dijiye" (Take a break, eat ice cream, we are ready to go swimming, show us the blue blue water).

The album includes stunning photos of Sharmin enjoying sunny days in beautiful locations in Italy. Some pictures show her swimming and relaxing by the pool. She also shared glimpses of enjoying delicious ice cream and pudding.

Sharmin Segal was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. She played the role of a courtesan named Alamzeb in the web series. In a recent interview with News18, the Malaal star talked about beauty standards and accepting one's own body. Sharmin Segal also expressed her wish to look like international star Bella Hadid.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features a star-studded cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. Heeramandi is streaming on Netflix.