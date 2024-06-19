'Sometimes I Wish I Looked Like Bella Hadid': Heeramandi Actor Sharmin Segal

Image Instagrammed by Sharmin Segal. (Image courtesy: sharminsegal )

Actress Sharmin Segal, who played the role of a courtesan named Alamzeb in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been on the receiving end of incessant trolls ever since the web series released on the streaming platform Netflix last month. Now, in a recent interview with News18, the Malaal star has talked about beauty standards and accepting one's own body. Sharmin said, “I love my body but there are days when I'm not happy with the way I look. I feel bloated sometimes. If I eat French fries for dinner, I feel bloated the very next day. Coming to terms with how you look is a slow process because your body keeps changing."

In the same interview, the actress also expressed her wish to look like international star Bella Hadid. She said, "Coming to terms with those changes that are out of our control and still be comfortable with yourself and work towards being the best version of yourself that makes you happy is tough. Sometimes you may work out every day but that might not show on your body. But you need to be okay with putting in that effort knowing that it may not show. And yes, sometimes I wish I looked like Bella Hadid."

Before venturing into acting, Sharmin assisted her uncle and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in several films.

A few days back, Sharmin Segal opened up about assisting her uncle Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time on Bajirao Mastani. She shared, “The first film I assisted him on was Bajirao Mastani but the first film I ever assisted was on Mary Kom. And while I was working on Mary Kom, he was shooting for Ram-Leela. I basically told him that I would want to work in films but I know nothing about them. Mary Kom was my first job and I received my first salary while working on it. It was ₹ 7,500.”

Explaining how working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a “privilege”, Sharmin Segal added, “I couldn't be waking up one day and just saying that I want to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I recognised that it was a privilege to do it. And from Mary Kom to Heeramandi, what a journey it has been!”

In Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Sharmin Segal shared screen space with Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Richa Chadha.