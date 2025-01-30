Richa Chadha Shares Her First Instagram Post Of 2025: "What A Year It Has Been"

Richa Chadha has had a spectacular 2024, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi doing well, where she played Lajjo. Her production Girls will be Girls premiering at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, and welcoming her baby girl Zuneyra on July 16, 2024.

The actress has been away from social media for a while.

She shared her first Instagram post of 2025, earlier today, with a long caption. She's currently in Goa, enjoying family time.

She wrote, "This is my first post of 2025. I was journaling yesterday (yes, I was using the same one that I used in 2011, a year before the release of Gangs of Wasseypur that put me on the map), and you can see, one of my dreams...articulated in the list. To 'convince Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast me."

She added, "What a year it has been, from being able to perform Lajjo with the maestro and check that off the list of dreams...then birthing a beautiful daughter and our first film as producers! @girlswillbegirls_themovie!!! Stoked that I have been nominated, but never in a million years did I imagine that our lil indie would be nominated alongside, me as an actor...this means our film has transcended the (not real) shackles of "arthouse" and made it to @IIFA nominations! For that, I must thank @primevideoin."

She concluded, "Thank you, @iifa @bhansaliproductions. Congratulations #ShuchiTalati, she's not on Instagram, guys. Congrats, @preetiwooman, upwards and onwards! So proud of you! Second last video — fruit of my loins, last image — my heart and the apple of my eye!!! @alifazal9. Keep on dreamin', cuz dreams come true. #richachadha #keepondreaming #BhansaliMusic #GirlsWillBeGirls."

Richa Chadha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Further updates on upcoming projects are awaited.

