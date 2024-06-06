Trolled For Heeramandi Performance, Sharmin Segal Says, 'I Gave It My All'

Sharmin Segal shared this image. (courtesy: sharminsegal)

Sharmin Segal, who starred as the reticent, aspiring poetess Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla opened up on how she interpreted the character. Speaking of her character Alamzeb, Sharmin Segal said, "She is quiet, she is nuanced, she is innocent, she is vulnerable to that degree, and I think it stands out a little differently because she is not a tawaif. So that I think it is an important part of the character and how me as an actor and Sanjay Sir as the director interpreted the character."

Speaking of the audiences' reaction to her portrayal as Alamzeb, Sharmin Segal told Pinkvlla, "Every creative person creates for an audience. They are a very important part in a creator's journey, in a creator's life because they also help you grow."

Addressing the trolling that she has been on the receiving end of, Sharmin Segal said, "With negativity comes positivity. You have to take it all in, figure it out accordingly, and what resonates with you and what doesn't resonate with you." She added, "I did put in a lot of hard work and at the end of the day I gave it my all. But I gave it my all eventually to give it to my audience and they do have the right to voice their opinions, and, in the world, we live in today it's very easy and accessible to voice your opinion."

Besides Sharmin Segal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Taha Shah Badussha, Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Fardeen Khan. The series released in May this year and the second part of the show was announced this month.