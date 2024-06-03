Heeramandi Star Sharmin Segal Shuts Down Trolls: 'We Tend To Fixate On The Negatives'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: sharminsegal )

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal, who also recently featured in his debut web series Heeramandi, has been at the receiving end of constant trolling for her performance in the Netflix original. A segment of users on the Internet claimed that she did not deserve the role and got it only due to nepotism. The negativity turned so sour that Sharmin had to turn off comments of some of her Instagram posts. Now, the actress has spoken up regarding the chatter surrounding her on social media. In a conversation with News18 Showsha, she said, “The audience is the king at the end of the day. And as a creative person, it's very important to acknowledge that. They have a right to their opinion – positive or negative. That's one thing that gives me perspective and allows me to be okay.”

“I had given my all to Alamzeb's character. We tend to fixate on the negatives but there are so many positives that have also come along, which we don't talk about. It's perhaps not interesting enough to talk about positives and we tend to look over them to some degree,” she further opined.

Talking about her decision to stay away from media scrutiny, the actress said, "There was a point when I was not looking at many things [reviews] but then slowly, I realised that I was also missing out on a lot of love that I was getting. I've now started paying attention to that. Over the last few days, I decided to look through it all. The audience's opinion is what will probably help you be the best version of yourself.”

She however added that because of the talk around Heeramandi, her debut film Malaal has also come into the limelight. “They've not only connected with Alamzeb and Sharmin but also with Aastha from Malaal. Malaal is in the list of top ten shows because of Heeramandi. Heeramandi has allowed me to connect with so many people across the globe. It's quite a nice experience overall,” she remarked.

Sharmin Segal made her acting debut with the 2019 film Malaal. The project was backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has worked as an assistant director for various movies such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, and Gangubai Kathiawadi.