Sharmila Tagore On Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's Live-In Relationship: "He Might Not Feel The Incentive To Propose"

Soha Ali Khan, in a recent conversation, spoke about how her mother, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, has never interfered with her children's decisions. However, when Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu decided to live together before marriage, the Gulmohar actress shared some words of advice about how some men "might delay marriage" after a live-in relationship.

What's Happening

Soha revealed to Hauterrfly how Sharmila Tagore has never interfered with her children's decisions. But when Soha and Kunal chose to live-in together, Sharmila Tagore advised her to consider that the man might lose the "incentive to propose."

Soha said, "The only thing she told me was, for example, if you are going to live together before marriage, there are some men who might delay the marriage and need a push. If you are waiting for him to propose, after living together, he might not feel the incentive to propose. So maybe think about that if you are going to live together. That's what Amma (Sharmila Tagore) said before we entered into the live-in."

She added, "Of course, eventually, he (Kunal) did propose, and then we got married. But we did speak about where this relationship was going, and it was not pushy at all because marriage was quite irrelevant for us; we were very happy living together. But other people wanted us to get married for good reasons like stability, family, etc., so we took the step for them. It wasn't like we were opposing it or that we wanted to live unmarried - it just was irrelevant. But we knew some people would be happy with us getting married, so why not?"

Sharmila Tagore's Earlier Advice To Soha Ali Khan On Relationships

In an earlier conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Soha Ali Khan once shared how Sharmila Tagore had mentioned the importance of a woman taking care of a man's ego.

Soha said, "My mother told me that women should take care of the man's ego, and a man should take care of a woman's emotions. If you're able to do that, then you are going to have a long and successful relationship. A lot of people today will feel men also have emotions and women also have egos, but that advice has stood me in good stead. I feel that long-term relationships are the most challenging things, and you need friends there because if you take everything to your partner, you will put too much pressure on the relationship."

In A Nutshell

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. They welcomed their baby girl, Inaaya Naumi Khemu, in 2017. Kunal and Soha were in a live-in relationship before they married. The actress spoke about how Sharmila Tagore had advised her to think carefully about such a big step.

