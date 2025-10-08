Sharmila Tagore, 80 Now, Once Hitched Bike Rides To Avoid Delhi Traffic, Reveals Daughter Soha

Film veteran Sharmila Tagore has always been ahead of her time—in terms of her films and her adventures beyond the screen. In a recent interview, Soha Ali Khan recalled how her mother, who is now 80 years old, hitched bike rides to avoid Delhi traffic.

What's Happening

In a recent podcast with Nayandeep Rakshit, Soha Ali Khan said that Sharmila Tagore loves to live in Delhi. She has asked her mother to move back to Mumbai, but she prefers to stay in Delhi.

Recalling an incident encapsulating Sharmila Tagore's zeal, Soha said how her mother reached a book launch event in Delhi by hitch-hiking bike rides.

"She was going to a book launch and there was too much traffic, so she got out of her car, hailed a woman on a scooter, and asked her to drop her closer to the venue. Then she got off that scooter, stopped someone else on a bike, and hopped on to reach near the event. I was like, 'Amma, you are 80, and this is Delhi,'" Soha recalled.

That's not the entire story. Sharmila Tagore later told her daughter, "That person dropped me halfway, and I walked the rest of the way to the book launch."

Sharmila Tagore And Soha's Unmatched Bond

Soha spends quality time with her mother, and her Instagram can vouch for that. Recently, Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on October 4. She shared pictures from the intimate celebrations featuring her daughter Inaaya and girl gang.

She captioned the pictures, "Can you count how many cakes I cut on my birthday? I lost count after cake number five!! Calories don't count on birthdays, right?"

On the auspicious occasion of Bijaya Dashami, Soha Ali Khan shared pictures with Sharmila Tagore, Kunal Kemmu, and daughter. She wrote, "Shubho Bijoya Dashami and Happy Dussehra. May good always triumph over evil."

Sharmila Tagore's Recent Work

Sharmila was diagnosed with lung cancer at stage zero. Hence, she didn't have to undergo chemotherapy, and the cancer was surgically removed. After recovering, Sharmila made her much-awaited return to Bengali cinema after 18 years with Suman Ghosh's psychological drama Puratawn.Film veteran Sharmila Tagore has always been ahead of her time—in terms of her films and her adventures beyond the screen. In a recent interview, Soha Ali Khan recalled how her mother, who is now 80 years old, hitched bike rides to avoid Delhi traffic.