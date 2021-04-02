Shanaya Kapoor's Belly Dance Moves Are Giving The Internet Life

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor, soon to make her Bollywood debut, is already making headlines with her dance videos. Shanaya often shares videos from her belly dance classes along with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja. In her latest video, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen trying out some floor work. She can be seeing doing shimmy, undulations and other belly dance techniques gracefully. Also, the track Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira adds to the video. Shanaya Kapoor shared the video and she wrote: "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja."

Shanaya Kapoor takes her belly dance lessons very seriously and it reflects in her videos. Here are some of the videos to remind you how great a dancer Shanaya Kapoor is:

Last month, Shanaya Kapoor announced her Bollywood debut by sharing this post on Instagram and she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Shanaya, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya Kapoor also made cameo appearances in in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019.