In Filter Vs Reality, Shanaya Kapoor 'Embracing Her Truest Self' Is The Real Winner

"Embrace your truest self," she wrote

Shanaya's post was showered with comments from her Instafam

Shanaya Kapoor is yet to make her Bollywood debut but she's a star on Instagram already. The 21-year-old aspiring actress, who often trends for her Instagram posts, gave the Internet one more reason to shower her with a whole lot of love. On Tuesday, she posted a Filter Vs Reality video of herself and the Internet loved it. In the video, Shanaya switched between an Instagram filter and her original phone camera screen to make a point - "Embrace your truest self." While some users on her Instagram concluded that she's still wearing make-up in her no-filter mode, they were overshadowed by the positive comments on her feed. Shanaya's mom Maheep Kapoor posted red hearts on her post.

Shanaya recently announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, which has previously introduced the likes of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned!" she wrote in a post.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor are her cousins. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.