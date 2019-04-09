Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Teaser Gets A Shout Out From Arjun Reddy Actor Vijay Deverakonda

Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh teaser. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh hit the Internet on Monday afternoon and it went insanely viral in no time. Just like us, Bollywood stars also loved the teaser (but more about that later). Another star that loved the teaser was none other than Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The actor, who played the lead role in 2017's Telugu film wrote: "Sending my love and best wishes to my men Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Shahid Kapoor and the lady Kiara Advani." Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy.

Kabir Singh!

Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara.https://t.co/8SI4bcwDRP — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 8, 2019

The list of fans also included Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra and Dino Morea. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was among the first celebrities to share the film's teaser, praised film's lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in his tweet and wrote: "Super teaser Shahid Kapoor, owning it and how! Well done Kiara Advani, can't wait to see the two of you light up the screen."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

Well done shahid!! Looking top!!!! Can't wait to see more!!!!! https://t.co/7sAklHXxUd — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 8, 2019

Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra also reacted to the teaser of Kabir Singh and wrote: "Hey superb vibe! Looking forward guys."

Dino Morea wrote: "Shahid Kapoor, dude this looks top. Looking good."

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shared the film's trailer on her Instagram profile and wrote: "Boom. Whatta wow."

The teaser of Kabir Singh is going crazy viral and the 3 million views on YouTube prove that. Meanwhile take a look at the teaser here:

Kabir Singh is a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. In the film actress Shalini Pandey played Vijay Deverakonda's love interest, while in Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani will be playing that role.

