This Is When You Can Watch The Teaser Of Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor on the sets of Kabir Singh. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor shared a new poster of his work-in-progress film Kabir Singh, announcing with it the teaser release date - April 8. "Find the Kabir Singh within you," Shahid Kapoor wrote. The poster depicts a silhouette of Shahid smoking two cigarettes with a stethoscope hung around his neck. Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. In Arjun Reddy, the eponymous character, who is a successful surgeon dealing with anger management issues and alcoholism after he separating from his girlfriend.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's latest poster of Kabir Singh:

Earlier speaking to news agency PTI, Shahid Kapoor said that making remakes is "damn tough." Explaining through the example of his film, Shahid Kapoor said: "You have loved it for what it was but you can't go out there and copy it. It has to be a rediscovery... The original was Arjun Reddy, based in Hyderabad and Bangalore. This is Kabir Singh which is based in Delhi and Mumbai. May be Arjun and Kabir are cousins but they are not the same person. My journey is only to find Kabir Singh."

Speaking about Arjun Reddy, Shahid Kapoor had said: "The original was very raw, very honest. I don't think there was anything in the film that was for effect... The honesty of the film connected with the audience."

Kabir Singh is directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed Arjun Reddy. The film, which also stars Kiara Advani, is slated for June 21 release.

