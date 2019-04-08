Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor Is As Angry As The Hulk. Love Is His Poison

Shahid Kapoor in a still from the Kabir Singh teaser (courtesy YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor just dropped the teaser of Kabir Singh and he's brilliant as Bollywood's version of Arjun Reddy. So, meet Kabir Singh - a medical student "with an impeccable academic record" and a bona-fide alcoholic. But that's the least of his problems and he is always angry. As angry as the Hulk. Kabir Singh, a final year student at the Delhi Institute Of Medical Science is one of the finest surgeons of his batch but suffers from anger management issues. In the teaser, Shahid Kapoor has been introduced just as Vijay Deverakonda was in the Arjun Reddy teaser. Kabir Singh enters the classroom with smoke billowing out of his mouth and then beats the pulp out of a fellow student in the middle of a fight.

Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh has all the shades of being angry and it's pretty much scary. But the only person who calms him down is his love interest Preethi, played by Kiara Advani. The teaser stops at just an introduction of Kabir and Preethi, when he kisses her and that becomes their little secret.

Introducing the Kabir Singh teaser, Shahid Kapoor said: "I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is ME!"

In the minutes leading up to the teaser release, an excited Shahid had an impromptu Twitter chat with his fans. Here are glimpses:

Hey guys. This one is special. Can't wait to share the teaser with you all today. It will be out very very soon. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 8, 2019

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Sandeep Vanga's Arjun Reddy, who is also directing the Bollywood version. The story of Arjun Reddy centres around the protagonist's troubled romance with Preethi - she is married off to a suitor, which turns the protagonist into a high-functioning alcoholic. They eventually reunite in the end.

Kabir Singh is all set to hit screens on June 21 this year and looks like a blockbuster deal. This will mark Shahid Kapoor's first film after Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

