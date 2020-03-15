Shahid Kapoor's Birthday Post For Alia Bhatt Is Too Cute

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor had a special wish for Alia Bhatt on her birthday. The actress, who turned 27 today, was greeted with an adorable picture of herself along with Shahid and we are all hearts. In the picture, Alia can be seen holding a bunch of balloons standing beside Shahid. The Kabir Singh actor posted the picture on his Instagram story on Sunday and wrote, "Happy happy birthday Alia Bhatt." Shahid and Alia have shared screen space in 2015's romance-drama titled Shaandaar and 2016's crime-drama Udta Punjab, which featured the duo in lead roles. Here's what Shahid Kapoor posted on his story:

Alia Bhatt, who had a special appearance in Katrina Kaif's Zero, was also greeted by the actress. Katrina posted a workout video on her Instagram story on Sunday and wrote, "Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt. Just keep being you."

Varun Dhawan shared a still from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in which he co-starred Alia Bhatt. Wishing the actress with the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt." The duo have shared screen space in several movies including Student of the Year, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and most recently, Kalank.

Alia's Kalank co-star Sonakshi Sinha also posted a photograph on her Instagram story and captioned, "Happy birthday, baby doll."

The Gully Boy actress' sister Pooja Bhatt wished her with an adorable throwback picture. Alia's mother Soni Razdan also took a trip down the memory lane and shared a photo of pint-sized Alia Bhatt.

On the work front, will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastraco-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.