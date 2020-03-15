Soni Razdan's Birthday Wish For 'Baby Girl' Alia Bhatt Is 'All Tied Up With Good Health' This Year

Soni Razdan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sonirazdan)

Happy birthday, Alia Bhatt! As the actress turned 27, birthday wishes poured in from her family and friends on social media and needled to say, the sweetest greeting came from her actress mother Soni Razdan. Wishing her "baby girl" on Instagram, Soni Razdan shared two throwback pictures of the Raazi actress from the time when she was a little baby. In one of the photos, pint-sized Alia can be seen sitting in a cradle and smiling with her mother posing next to her while in another, Soni Razdan can be seen holding Alia in her arms. Sharing the photos, Soni Razdan shared a lengthy loved-up note for Alia and we can't get enough of it.

She wrote: "Happy birthday, my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that's as it should be. But once a mother as they say ... All I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year, my birthday wish is all tied up with good health!

"Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year, I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always ... Mama," added Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen also shared a couple of pictures from the actress' birthday celebrations. The Bhatt sisters planned a road trip to make the occasion extra special.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.