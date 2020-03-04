Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen's 'Twinning' Attempt With Pet Cat Edward Turned Out To Be This

Shaheen Bhatt with Mr Edward (courtesy shaheenb)

Say hi to Edward! You must know who Edward is? Arre, he is Alia and Shaheen Bhatt's pet cat. The furry Bhatt member makes frequent appearances on Alia and Shaheen's Instagram feed and this story is about one such post. Alia's sister Shaheen shared an adorable photo with Edward stealing all the limelight in a hilarious way. All Shaheen wanted to do was twin with Edward. Instead, the end-result turned out to be rather ROFL. "This was meant to be a 'twinning' picture except Edward looks like I've just mugged him," Shaheen Bhatt captioned her photo with the furry one and one look at it will explain what she means.

Alia Bhatt's Student Of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan was one of the first ones to comment and wrote: "The cat looks scared of you," while Rhea Kapoor dropped the ROFL emojis. Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Alia had shared this adorable photo of cuddles and snuggled with Edward on her Instagram story:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, here are some of the times when Edward was busy being adorable on Alia and Shaheen's Instagram:

Earlier in 2019, Alia was Shaheen's constant pillar of support while she promoted her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. In 2018, Shaheen Bhatt revealed she battled depression and on World Mental Health Day and opens up about battling depression in her book. Alia, 26, and Shaheen, 31, are filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughters with Soni Razdan. Alia and Shaheen moved into a swanky new apartment in Juhu over two years ago and brought home Edward on Alia's birthday in 2017.