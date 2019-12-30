Shaheen Bhatt Sums Up Alia's 2019 With Pics Of Her 'Resting Stressed Face'

Different shades of Alia Bhatt (courtesy shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt is busy wrapping 2019 with a vacation at someplace where's it's summer right now but does she know that her sister Shaheen Bhatt just trolled her on Instagram? Shaheen shared a collage of several glimpses of what she called Alia's 'resting stressed face' and that's how she summed up the actress' 2019. "2019 and Alia's Resting Stressed Face," Shaheen captioned the collage, which features several frowning Alia Bhatts with her furrowed brows being the common factor in all of them. Oh, and Shaheen has also tagged Alia to the post. LOL. Let's see what the 26-year-old actress has to say.

Alia Bhatt often features in Shaheen's Instagram posts and so does Pooja Bhatt. Alia, 26, and Shaheen, 31, are filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughters with Soni Razdan. Pooja Bhatt was born to Mahesh Bhatt and his former wife Kiran Bhatt.

Earlier this year, Alia was Shaheen's constant pillar of support while she promoted her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier. Last year, Shaheen Bhatt revealed she battled depression and on World Mental Health Day and opens up about battling depression in her book. She wrote this adorable birthday message for Shaheen earlier this year: "The relationship we share is a language that doesn't exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and may be our knees..."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule ahead with films such as Brahmastra, RRR, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi in her line-up. Her current holiday plans include Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she flew out of Mumbai earlier.