Mess With Alia And Shaheen Bhatt And You Have Big Sister Pooja Bhatt 'To Deal With'

Pooja Bhatt with Shaheen and Alia (courtesy poojab1972)

Pooja Bhatt's Instagram post about sister love must have made Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt's days! Just days after Shaheen Bhatt launched her book I've Never Been (Un)happier, Pooja Bhatt gave a massive shout out to her and also to Alia Bhatt with an interesting note on Instagram. "My gorgeous baby sisters... who are planets unto themselves," wrote Pooja added this bit in a big-sister tone: "Mess with them and you have me to deal with!" For the post, Pooja zeroed in on a delightful photo of the Bhatt siblings from the launch event, which was also attended by Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Alia and Shaheen are Mahesh Bhatt's daughters with actress Soni Razdan. Pooja Bhatt was born to Mahesh Bhatt and his first wife Kiran Bhatt.

Take a look at Pooja Bhatt's post here. Dare you mess with Alia and Shaheen:

Meanwhile, here's how Alia Bhatt cheered for Shaheen Bhatt for her book launch on Instagram: "Aah I could just eat you up... pls sir." Shaheen Bhatt, who revealed she battled depression on World Mental Health Day last year, talks about dealing with mental health issues and anxiety in her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier.

Here are more glimpses of the Bhatt squad accompanying Shaheen to the book launch over the weekend.

Pooja, Shaheen and Alia Bhatt at the event.

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt also attended the book launch.

The Bhatt family happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also currently busy with Sadak 2, in which she co-stars with Sadak originals Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Hence, Alia often makes appearances on Pooja Bhatt's Instagram, featuring in glimpses of in between shots:

Alia Bhatt also had Brahmastra, RRR and Takht in her line-up. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and releases on July next year.