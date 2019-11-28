Alia Bhatt 'Struggled' To Write This Birthday Wish For Sister Shaheen - We Think She Did A-OK

Alia Bhatt shared this throwback photo (courtesy aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is a cutie and she proved it again with her special post for her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 31st birthday. In a lengthy Instagram note dedicated to Shaheen, Alia wrote about "the relationship" they share and admitted that she "struggled" quite a bit to put that into words because apparently Alia is "not a beautiful writer" like Shaheen. Alia also made a trip down memory lane and dug out two cuteness overloaded photos of their childhood memories, which are perfect examples of sister goals and wrote this message: "Now here's that moment where I'm struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sister's birthday... I type I cancel I type I cancel... and the reason I do that is (well for starters, I'm not a beautiful writer like her) but also because we speak a language that would probably not make sense." Well, Alia was perhaps referring to terms and phrases like "yoddle" and "leggies" and "sweetest artichoke" and "pudding of Naples" by that "language that would probably not make sense" part. Read on.

Continuing her post for Shaheen, Alia added: "The relationship we share is a language that doesn't exist... except for in our eyes... and toes okay and may be our knees. So, anyway... Sir... You're the sweetest artichoke the pudding of Naples has seen because eventually we all just have to bobble our way through the heavens of sisterhood and I'm glad we've had the little nook of heaven with cats and aloo fry and tons of London! Happy birthday sweet carrot I hope we yoddle together for as long as we have arms and leggies. Oh and happy birthday!"

In the comments section, Alia Bhatt's friends such as Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari wished Shaheen on her birthday but its Alia and Shaheen's mom Soni Razdan's comment that caught our attention: "Well that's a message that can beat all messages. For sure."

Here's Alia Bhatt's birthday post for sister Shaheen.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Last year, Shaheen Bhatt revealed she battled depression and on World Mental Health Day the same year, she launched her debut book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about dealing with depression and anxiety. Birthday or not, Shaheen also often features in adorable posts on Alia's Instagram.

