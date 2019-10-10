On World Mental Health Day, Alia Bhatt Posts A Special Message For Sister Shaheen Bhatt

Shaheen Bhatt with Alia Bhatt. (Image courtesy: shaheenb )

Highlights Shaheen Bhatt is the author of I've Never Been (Un)Happier "I am here to join you on this journey," wrote Alia Bhatt "No one needs to be alone as they struggle," she added

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has never shied away from talking about her ordeal with depression and she hasn't been alone during her struggle. Alia was with her sister throughout, helping her through thick and thin (but more on that later). On World Mental Health Day, Shaheen Bhatt launched a special initiative called 'Here Comes The Sun,' which aims at encouraging conversations around depression and anxiety. Alia cheered for her sister and shared a special post on her Instagram profile on Thursday, in which she talked about how Shaheen transformed "something so personal" into "a symbol of strength and empathy."

A proud Alia shared Shaheen's post on her Instagram profile and she wrote: "I am so proud of you Shaheen and of Here Comes The Sun. You have taken something so personal and made it a symbol of strength and empathy." In her post, Alia talked about how she will extend her support throughout and added, "No one needs to be alone as they struggle with mental health, battling their own fears and anxiety. Sometimes all you need to know that you're not alone. I'm here a 100%..... To start the conversation, to raise awareness and to join you on this journey, every step of the way."

Read Alia Bhatt's post here:

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are the daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. Shaheen Bhatt is the author of the book I've Never Been (Un)Happier, in which she opened up about her battle with depression.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the period drama Kalank. Her line-up of films includes SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and Karan Johar's Takht.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.