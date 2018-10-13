Alia Bhatt's Open Letter To Sister Shaheen Will Leave You Teary Eyed

Alia Bhatt shared this image on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aliaabhatt )

A few days after Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt launched her debut novel Never Been Un (Happier), which is an account of her own battle with depression, Alia shared an emotional open letter dedicated to her sister (in the form of a video), in which she apologised for not helping her sister when she needed her the most. Alia shared an old video of herself and Shaleen dancing in the rain and can be seen reminiscing over their old childhood days. The video begins with Alia praising Shaheen for her impeccable writing skills and says, "When I read your book, the book you have written with so much ease and honesty, while I struggle to write one letter to you." In another segment of the video, Alia apologised to her sister for not being able to understand her completely when she battled with depression and added, "I feel awful. I feel terrible because despite living with you for 25 years, I have never really understood your silent moments of depression."

On Friday night, Alia shared a post on her Instagram and wrote: "Dear Shaheen.. Somehow when I finished reading your book I couldn't tell you how I felt immediately because I felt too much and I don't think I could ever discuss it with you properly.. I've tried now!"

Shaheen launched her book on World Mental Health Day and wrote: "And finally, here she is. Today, on World Mental Health Day I'd like to proudly (and shakily) introduce you to my first book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier - an account of my life with depression."

Alia and Shaheen are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

