On World Mental Health Day, Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Launches Novel On Battling Depression

Shaheen Bhatt opened up about her battle with depression in November 2016 (Courtesy shaheenb)

On World Mental Health Day, actress Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen Bhatt launched her debut novel titled Never Been (Un)Happier, which is an account of her own battle with depression. Shaheen shared the first look of her debut novel on Instagram and wrote: "And finally, here she is. Today, on World Mental Health Day I'd like to proudly (and shakily) introduce you to my first book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier - an account of my life with depression." Shaheen's mother Soni Razdan commented on the Instagram post and wrote: "Truly, this is inspiring." Shaheen's sister Pooja Bhatt also shared the first look of her debut novel with her Instafam and captioned: "And an author is born. The third in the family and the first woman! So proud my heart could explode! Shaheen Bhatt you're an inspiration to us all! Love you to death and beyond!" Though the book is available on the online platform, it has not been formally launched at an event yet.

In November 2016, Shaheen revealed that she had been battling depression from the age of 13. In a lengthy Instagram post, Shaheen wrote: "I've lived with depression on and off since I was about 13 years old. This is not a revelation or a confession. Those who know me know this about me. It's not something I take any pains to hide, I'm not ashamed of it or particularly troubled by it. It's just a part of who I am."

Earlier this year, Shaheen Bhatt wrote an article for Vogue magazine in the wake of the shocking deaths of celebrated fashion designer Kate Spade and chef-food critic Anthony Bourdain. Both of them had committed suicide after battling depression for several years. In the article, Shaheen explained how her eyes were filled with tears when she learnt about Anthony Bourdain's death and she also talked about her personal battle with depression. "It could have just as easily been me ," she wrote.

Several Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar have talked about their struggle with depression and mental illnesses. Deepika founded Live Love Laugh, an organisation which aims to help people who need assistance to overcome mental illness.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are daughters of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his ex-wife Kiran Bhatt, born Loraine Bright.