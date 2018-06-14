Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen Reveals She's Battled Depression, Been Suicidal

Shaheen Bhatt photographed with Alia (Image courtesy: shaheenb)

"I've lived with depression since I was 12-years-old and since then I've been suicidal on more than one occasion. I've experienced the sheer terror of contemplating a life filled with unrelenting anguish, and I've been consumed by the terrifying thought of having but a single means of escape from a bleak, unbearable future," read an excerpt from Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen's article for Vogue magazine, in which she has opened up about her battle with depression. The article is in wake of celebrity chef-food critic Anthony Bourdain and celebrated fashion designer Kate Spade's deaths. Both of them had committed suicide and depression is suspected to be the driving factor.The headline of her article for Vogue reads as, "Shaheen Bhatt on the recent suicides: "It could have been me." In November 2016, Shaheen has opened up about 'living with depression' via a lengthy Instagram post.



In the Vogue article, Shaheen has explained how her eyes were filled with tears when she learnt about Anthony Bourdain's death. She made a reference to her battle with depression and wrote, "I was crying because every time I hear of someone who was unable to go on living with the darkness within them, I'm reminded of how that could have just as easily been me."



"'A bad airport hamburger can send me into a spiral of depression that can last for days'," Anthony Bourdain confessed on a 2016 episode of Parts Unknown. I feel kind of like a freak and I feel kind of isolated. I remember watching that episode and thinking 'Yes. Exactly'," she added.



Shaheen you are brilliant! My sister has battled and lived with depression since she was 12. She speaks her heart out and without any hesitation addresses the giant elephant in the room - Mental health and the LACK of our understanding & acceptance! https://t.co/ih0PmzujYl — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 14, 2018

Explaining depression, she wrote that it's 'shame, isolation.' "And at its worst, depression leads to suicide," she wrote for Vogue Shaheen has given a reference to WHO's figures which says that approximately 800,000 people die due to suicide every year and more than 50 per cent are said to be caused by depression."Every day that we shy away from the subject, someone plunges further into their depressive hole, isolating themselves and believing they're freaks. Every minute that we continue to stay silent we lose one more person to the horrors of depression and suicide. Every second that we choose comfort over reality we fail another Anthony and another Kate. Talking about depression is no longer an option, it's a matter of life and death," she concludes Read Shaheen Bhatt's article here Alia shared her sister's article on social media and wrote, "Shaheen, you are brilliant! My sister has battled and lived with depression since she was 12. She speaks her heart out and without any hesitation addresses the giant elephant in the room - Mental health and the lack of our understanding & acceptance!"



Last month, it was also reported that Shaheen is writing a book describing her battle with depression.



Meanwhile, just earlier this week, Deepika Padukone, who also opened up about her battle with depression in 2015, shared a long Instagram post about depression, in reference to Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade's death.



Deepika had founded the NGO Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those with mental illness. In her exclusive interview to NDTV in 2015, Deepika had said, "If I can impact one life in this entire process of speaking up and letting people know that it's something I have been through and something that I could deal with because I had a fantastic support system."





