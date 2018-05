Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen To Write A Book Describing Her Battle With Depression

Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Shaheen said she has been battling depression from the age of 13 Shaheen is a strong, creative girl: Soni Razdan Alia Bhatt kept Shaheen in mind while preparing for Dear Zindagi

Actress Alia Bhatt's elder sister Shaheen is all set to become an author and her mother Soni Razdan told DNA that Shaheen writing a book describing her battle with depression. In November 2016, Shaheen revealed that she has been dealing with depression from the age of 13. Speaking to DNA , Soni Razdan, who was recently seen inwith Alia Bhatt, said: "Shaheen is penning down her experiences in a book and she is doing it to help other people understand that there's nothing wrong in accepting your condition. Shaheen is a strong, creative girl. It's brave of her to talk about it on a platform like this. She is a great writer and when she told us about her decision to write the book, we were happy."Shaheen in her aforementioned post had said she's neither 'ashamed' about her situation nor does she "take any pains to hide." She wrote: "I have days where I feel good and then I have days where I don't. One minute everything's fine and the next it's like someone turned the light off inside my head. I go quiet and it's difficult to get out of bed. Like it always does the world around me loses focus and I struggle to make sense of it. Sometimes these bouts last an hour - sometimes they last days."Here's Shaheen's post from November 2016:Two days after this post, Alia Bhatt'shit the screens. In the film, Alia's character is also seen struggling with depression and the actress revealed that she prepared for the role keeping Shaheen in mind . "I can say that there are parts of me in the film which are inspired by her. The way she snaps the way she talks. And I told her this as well. I said a lot of this is you. Maybe I do feel very sensitive to this topic because of that. She has struggled with depression and insomnia . I sat and spoke to her and asked her what it feels like when you don't sleep," Alia Bhatt had said. Several Bollywood celebs such as Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar have talked about their struggle with depression and mental illnesses. Deepika even founded Live Love Laugh, an organisation which aims to help people who need assistance to overcome mental illness.Alia Bhatt and Shaheen are daughters of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Pooja and Rahul Bhatt are Alia and Shaheen's half-siblings.