Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Sister Shaheen Bhatt Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram post is all about her elder sister, Shaheen Bhatt. To celebrate Shaheen's 36th birthday on Thursday, the actress shared an adorable selfie, featuring the sibling duo. In the picture, Alia is seen clicking the snap while Shaheen flashes a radiant smile. Alia looks lovely in a floral dress, and the birthday girl stuns in a satin outfit. Along with the photo, Alia wrote a heartfelt caption: “Happy birthday my life. Tbh everything s*cks without you .. so happy you exist ! Enjoy .. give kiss as you are sitting in front of me.” Reacting to the post, Neena Gupta wrote, “Happy birthday shaeen You're looking so lovely.”

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, also marked the occasion with a heartfelt birthday post for her daughter. Soni Razdan shared a series of photos featuring the birthday girl on Instagram. In her caption, the doting mother wrote, “Happy Birthday to my semi reclusive, yet always there for me, serious but very funny, slightly blunt but razor sharp,go to analyst, fellow globe trotting, beautiful, brilliant daughter. You do realise that finding photographs of you is a little like a treasure hunt. That's cause every time I want to take a picture you run away or slide expertly out of frame.”

Soni Razdan continued, “That said we have managed to have some amazing times together … somehow - and managed to take some photographs too … somehow, though no thanks to you (mostly) … But it's your birthday and I can only say nice things. Love you darling. Keep sliding but this time make sure it's into frame. Camera - Action !”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Up next, she will appear with Sharvari Wagh in Alpha and share screen space with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.