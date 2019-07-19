What Happened When Alia Bhatt Moved Into House She Bought 2 Years Ago

Alia Bhatt setting up her house in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Alia Bhatt, who owns a swanky apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, shared a vlog, which has snippets of her moving in to her house two years ago. The 26-year-old actress shared the link of the vlog on social media and said, "A new, very personal vlog is up on my channel. It's a look back at when I moved into my home two years ago." In the video, Alia Bhatt describes how she went about designing her house with the help of her sister and her interior decorator. Alia Bhatt said that she was a part of the entire process as she's always been very 'particular about her space.' Alia Bhatt said she strongly felt for her new place as it was the first time she moved out of her home into a house she bought with her own money.

In the vlog, Alia Bhatt said, "Moving into my house was a very, very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home into my new house. The whole process took about two years doing the up and all.... A lot of the things we (Alia and her sister Shaheen) did were by ourselves... like I said, I wanted to be involved with each and every aspect of the house because eventually I have to live in it. I'm a very particular person about my space... very much like a cat."

Alia Bhatt moved into her new house with her elder sister Shaheen, speaking of which Alia said, "Initially, I was going to move in alone then I decided to take my sister along with me and of course, she was happy. But she decided to live part-time with me and part-time with our parents."

Watch the video here:

"My sister is amazing with like picking up little things for the house. She ordered a lot online and we made a couple of trips (for the stuff). However, it (the set up) didn't happen in one go. It took a couple of days and there were times where we felt the house was set but then few days later we would change our minds. But I really enjoyed that process and whenever I look back and think about it feels like it was ages ago but actually it wasn't long ago," Alia Bhatt added.

Work-wise, Alia Bhatt is currently busy with Sadak 2, which is being directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt. Alia was last seen in Kalank and she has also signed up for Brahmastra and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

