The One With Mahesh Bhatt's Birthday Wish Daughter For Pooja Bhatt. Bonus - Alia And Shaheen Bhatt

Birthday wishes are always a treat, especially the ones posted by our loved ones. Right? Mahesh Bhatt's birthday greeting for daughter Pooja Bhatt reminds us of just that. On Pooja Bhatt's 48th birthday, the filmmaker posted a super cute greeting for the actress on his Instagram profile, on Sunday night. The photograph shared by Mahesh Bhatt also features Alia and Shaheen. The Bhatt sisters can be seen happily posing for the camera. "I did not give you the gift of life, but rather, life gave me the gift of you. Happy birthday Pooja," Mahesh Bhatt captioned the post. Meanwhile, Mahesh Bhatt's wife and veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote: "Now that's lovely. Happy birthday, dear Pooja."

Pooja Bhatt and Rahul are Mahesh Bhatt's children with his first wife Kiran, while Alia and Shaheen are the filmmaker's daughters with veteran actress Soni Razdan.

Pooja Bhatt frequently makes appearances on Alia and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 diaries. Sadak 2 is the second installment of Mahesh Bhatt's critically-acclaimed 1991 film Sadak. ICYMI, Take a look at some of the posts here:

Pooja Bhatt will make a comeback on the big screen with the sequel of her 1991 film Sadak. In Sadak 2, which is directed by Mahesh Bhatt, she co-stars with former colleague Sanjay Dutt, sister Alia Bhatt and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.