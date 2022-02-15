Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput, Why So Cute? How The Couple Celebrated Valentine's Day

Mira Rajput with Shahid Kapoor. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrate love everyday and Mira Rajput's latest Instagram entry is proof. While Shahid shared a mushy post on Valentine's Day, Mira shared a post a day later but we can't overlook the fact that her post is adorable. The couple were also pictured for a dinner date on Monday evening in Mumbai. Shahid Kapoor marked Valentine's Day by sharing this super cute picture with wife Mira. He wrote: "Happy Valentines guys. Happy Monday with the love of my life."

This is what Shahid Kapoor posted:

This morning, Mira Rajput posted this for husband Shahid Kapoor. "I love you. "Last bite for a handsome husband" My love for food got me the love of my life you think? #howdidigetsolucky," she captioned her post.

On Monday evening, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were clicked walking hand-in-hand at an eatery in Mumbai. Both Shahid and Mira adhered to Valentines-staple shades of red. See the photos here:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the eatery.

Shahid Kapoor, son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.

Shahid Kapoor is a star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. It received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu and the National Film Award for Best Editing.