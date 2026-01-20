Shah Rukh Khan's Viral Pictures With Katy Perry And Millie Bobby Brown Get The Internet Talking

Shah Rukh Khan recently attended the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The superstar was seen interacting with several Hollywood personalities, including Katy Perry, Millie Bobby Brown, and Lee Jung-jae, among others. Pictures of these interactions have gone viral online.

Viral Pictures Of Shah Rukh Khan From The Awards Ceremony

The pictures that have gone viral online show Shah Rukh Khan posing with Katy Perry.

Katy Perry & Shah Rukh Khan together❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwlB0WDg5M — kanishk (@kaxishk) January 19, 2026

There's another picture of Shah Rukh Khan posing alongside Stranger Things fame Millie Bobby Brown and Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game for a group shot.

Millie, Shah Rukh Khan and Lee Jung-jae😭😭🙏 https://t.co/HstCJwH6EM — Medhavi (@medhaviiiyaaar) January 19, 2026

the concept of shah rukh khan lee jung jae and millie bobbie brown in one frame. bro whatsvhdbdbdb https://t.co/pZC78v9ANo — nikki (@weiwuxivns) January 19, 2026

South Korean superstar Lee Jung-jae surprised his fans by sharing a picture alongside Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, saying he was "honoured". Lee, whose notable work includes roles in projects such as Assassination, The Thieves and the Netflix series Squid Game-where he essayed the role of the popular character Seong Gi-hun, also known as player number 456-uploaded a selfie with Shah Rukh on his Instagram handle on Saturday.

The post featured both actors smiling towards the camera. "Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk," Lee wrote in the caption.

According to previous pictures that have surfaced on the Internet, both actors met while attending the Joy Forum, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Work

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously worked with the actor on Pathaan, King also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.

