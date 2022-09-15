Shah Rukh Khan's Shout Out For Wife Gauri's New Show. She Will Design Spaces For Katrina Kaif And Others

Gauri Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Gauri Khan, a woman of several hats, has added yet another one to her collection. She announced her new show titled Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, as a part of which she will design spaces for several Bollywood celebrities. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan gave a huge shout out to his wife on social media. Sharing the teaser of the show Dream Homes With Gauri Khan on his Instagram profile, SRK wrote: "Gauri Khan looking forward to seeing you host Dream Homes With Gauri Khan! Coming soon on Mirchi Plus App and YouTube channel from 16th September 2022."

In the teaser, Gauri Khan is seen redesigning and renovating some of her celebrity friends' houses, including Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, designer Manish Malhotra and filmmakers Kabir Khan and Farah Khan.

See the video posted by Shah Rukh Khan here:

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. Other than that, she is film producer and made her debut as author in 2020.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 24, (their eldest child), daughter Suhana and 9-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (22) is shooting for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film will mark her acting debut.