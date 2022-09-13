Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri And Suhana Left These Comments On Aryan's New Post

Aryan Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: ___aryan___)

Aryan Khan posted a new set of pictures of himself on Instagram and we cannot get over his father Shah Rukh Khan's comment. Aryan Khan recently did a photoshoot for a brand, from which he shared a few pictures. In the pictures, Aryan can be seen sporting casual outfits. His post caught the attention of his father Shah Rukh Khan, whose comment read, "Looking really good!!... and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father... speaks in the son. By the way is that grey t-shirt mine!" Aryan's mother Gauri Khan and sister Suhana Khan too commented on his post. Gauri commented, "My boy... love love love." Suhana dropped Grinning face with star-eyed emojis on her brother's post.

Others who commented on Aryan Khan's post were Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey. Sanjay Kapoor's comment read, "Too cool Aryan", Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor and her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' co-stars Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey too dropped hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

Gauri Khan too posted a picture of her son on her Instagram handle. Her caption read, "Onwards and upwards... my boy."

A few weeks ago, Aryan shared another post with his siblings - Suhana and AbRam Khan. Sharing the picture, Aryan wrote, "Hat-trick." Shah Rukh Khan dropped a comment on his son's post, which read, "Why I don't have these pictures! Give them to me NOW!"

Aryan Khan is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan's son. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. The star couple are also parents to Suhana and AbRam. Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.