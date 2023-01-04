Shah Rukh Khan's 'One Word' For Pathaan Co-Star Deepika Padukone: 'She Is So...'

Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: @gufrxnnnn)

Shah Rukh Khan held a "fun" Ask Me session today (January 4) on Twitter. The superstar answered many questions asked by his fans, but one particular tweet has caught our attention. Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone will be seen for the fourth time together in their upcoming movie Pathaan. So, owing to this, a user asked SRK to describe his co-star in one word: "One word for Deepika Padukone." To this, the superstar replied, "She is so nice it's unbelievable..." Check out the tweet below:

She is so nice it's unbelievable… https://t.co/M8p3QsXtW6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are creating a heavy buzz on the Internet owing to their upcoming movie Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham in the lead role.

Last year, the makers unveiled the teaser and two songs, Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the film. Now, it is expected that they will release the trailer around next week.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh Khan's first full-length film after the 2018 film Zero. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 25 this year.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have earlier worked together in the films such as Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone was last year seen in Gehraiyaan. Apart from Pathaan, she also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.