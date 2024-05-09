Shah Rukh Khan's 'Fascinating' Advice To Rajkummar Rao On Buying A House: 'Aukaat Se Thoda Zyaada Lena'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: adnanshamim111)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is gearing up for the release of his next film Srikanth, in a recent interview opened up about a fascinating piece of advice given to him by none other than superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The advice as Rajkummar Rao recalled, was pertaining to buying a house beyond his means which in turn would motivate him to work harder. ICYDK, Rajkummar Rao bought a lavish home in Mumbai from actress and his Mr And Mrs Mahi co-star Janhvi Kapoor worth ₹44 crore. Janhvi had purchased the property in December 2020 for ₹39 crore.

Talking about his new house, Rajkummar said Masable, “Shah Rukh sir had taught me one thing ‘Beta kabhi bhi ghar lega na, toh aukaat se thoda zyaada lena. Kyunki phir na, upar wala bhi dekhta hai aur tu khud bhi zyada mehnat karega (Son, whenever you buy a house, buy one a little beyond your means. That way, you'll work harder because you'd want to earn it).' I found this very fascinating.” He added, “Having a home in the city is of course a dream and we have built it lovingly, me and Patralekhaa.”

Rajkummar Rao has expressed his admiration for SRK on several occasions. Some years back, the Shahid actor, in a Humans of Bombay post, talked about how the superstar gave him "hope" to become an actor. "Growing up, I was fascinated with Shah Rukh Sir - I used to stare at his posters and often think that if an outsider could make it as big as him, then maybe there was hope for me," read an excerpt from his post.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also feature in Srikanth with Alaya F. His upcoming projects also include Stree 2 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.