Shah Rukh Khan's Dance From Dunki's Dubai Promotions Is Viral. Watch

SRK pictured dancing in Dubai. (courtesy: redchilliesntertainment)

To say Shah Rukh Khan lit up Dubai during the promotions of his film Dunki would be an understatement. The superstar also set the stage on fire with his dance moves to the track Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. The video of the dance was shared by Red Chillies Entertainment's official Instagram handle. The caption on the video read, "The energy and excitement were as bright as the lights on Burj Khalifa when Dunki takes over Dubai. Thank you Dubai for being generous with your love for Dunki! Dunki in cinemas tomorrow. Advance bookings are now open so book your tickets right away."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai diaries here:

Meanwhile, the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki lit up Dubai's Burj Khalifa and how. A special drone show dedicated to SRK also lit up the Dubai sky. Here's a video from the drone show.

Over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan promoted the film in Dubai. Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Inse milke humara dil lutt putt ho gaya. Thank you Global Village and the lovely people of Dubai for gracing us with so much love and joy. #DunkiTakesOverDubai Advance bookings are now open so book your tickets right away! Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December, 2023."

The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on December 21. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. It will clash with Prashanth Neel's Salaar, starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.