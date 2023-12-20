Aamir Khan Can't Wait To See 'What Magic' Shah Rukh Khan And Rajkumar Hirani Have Created In Dunki

SRK with Aamir Khan. (courtesy: FGCelebNews)

As Rajkumar Hirani clocked 20 years in the film industry with Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, members of the Hindi film fraternity wished him on social media. They also wished him luck for Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, which hits the theatres tomorrow. Aamir Khan, a frequent collaborator of Mr Hirani, who has worked with him in films like 3 Idiots and PK, sent a video message. He says in the video, "He is one of my favorite directors. Congratulations, Raju, on completing 20 years. We are all excited to see what magic you and Shah Rukh have created with your upcoming film Dunki. Wishing you all the very best. You will be graced by success as you pursue capability. Lots of love".

In terms of work, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August last year. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also a producing a film titled Champions.

Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at a trailer launch event earlier this year, "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.