Shah Rukh Khan Will Miss The 'Two Many Beautiful Women' Suhana And Gauri

Shah Rukh Khan Instagrammed this photo (courtesy iamsrk)

Highlights Shah Rukh was recently in New York with Gauri, Suhana He shared a photo from the Big Apple He also appears to have paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan's new post about daughter Suhana and wife Gauri reveals that goodbyes are always so difficult. The superstar appears to have been in New York briefly, where he spent quality time with Suhana and Gauri. Suhana, who is currently studying at London's Ardingly College, is often spotted catching up with her family (especially mom Gauri Khan) in the Big Apple. This also appears to be one such occasion but both the Khan boys - AbRam and Aryan - appear to be missing. Sharing a photo with Gauri and Suhana, Shah Rukh, who has a way with play or words, tweeted: "Two many beautiful women... Too little time. Will be back NYC to savour their company and love again...soon."

While Suhana maintains a strictly private Instagram account, Aryan seldom makes new posts on his verified account. But Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children often make appearances on their parents' social media account. Sharing a photo of little AbRam recently, Shah Rukh wrote: "For all the sons of the world...If your Mama is your Queen then there is no stopping you from being The Happy Prince. (and an iPad loaded with games helps too). Shah Rukh was referring to AbRam's tee.

Suhana was recently home for the Diwali celebrations, when Gauri Khan posted this. In her first ever magazine interview to Vogue earlier, Suhana had credited mom Gauri for ensuring that all members of the family catch up over holidays.

Meanwhile, don't we know how much Shah Rukh hates to say goodbye to the kids?

When in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the launch of Sancho's, the new store designed by Gauri Khan. On the work front, he is currently busy with the promotional duties of Zero, which hit screens on December 21. Shah Rukh co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in Zero.