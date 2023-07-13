Shah Rukh Khan Watched Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Yash And Vijay's Films For Jawan Prep

SRK in Jawan.(courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan kept his fans busy with a Twitter AMA session and shared some fun facts about his upcoming film Jawan. For starters, did you know, he watched superstars Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, Yash and Vijay's films to prep for the film? A user asked Shah Rukh Khan about his Jawan prep. "Did you see a lot of movies revolving around your role in Jawan to better prepare for it," SRK was asked. He replied, "I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir, Allu Arjun ji, Rajni sir, Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too Jawan."

Read Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

I watched a lot of films of Atlee. Vijay sir. Allu Arjun ji. Rajni sir. Yash and loads of other stars to understand the language of expression for the world that was being created. And yes then prepped for my own character too. #Jawanhttps://t.co/F23f2YY2sU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

When asked about his experience of working with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the film, SRK wrote, "Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a 'mad' actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually."

Nayan is the sweetest of them all. Too much love and respect. Vijay sir is a 'mad' actor in a awesome way. So much to learn from both actually. #Jawanhttps://t.co/HUo4yZ9r5M — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life."

Atlee is just too too cool. Hard working and with a one point agenda to make me look good in the film. He is superb. I wish him and Priya and Meer the best in life. #Jawanhttps://t.co/ATeu6ZoPMT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

When a fan asked the superstar to write a word for his South fans, SRK replied, "Right now working with an all south unit for two years I am myself a South fan bro."

Right now working with an all south unit for two years I am myself a South Fan bro!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/1TUOcn0Rvf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Arijit Singh was also name-checked in SRK's session. When a user asked if there is an Arijit Singh song in Jawan,SRK tweeted, "Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na (wherever I am, Arijit Singh will be there too)."

Absolutely. Jahan main wahan Arijit dada toh honge hi na! #Jawanhttps://t.co/BQ8hQHneNB — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover. Jawan, directed by Atlee, is slated to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.