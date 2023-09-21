Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Wish For Jawan Director: 'Nothing Like A Love Song Done The Atlee Way'

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in the song. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Happy Birthday, Atlee. The Jawan director turns 37 today. On the special occasion, Shah Rukh Khan also shared a sweet birthday wish for the filmmaker. SRK also announced that the full video song, titled Faraatta from Jawan, was unveiled today. Faraatta features Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry made our hearts skip a beat. In his birthday message, the superstar mentioned that he has done “more than a few songs with Deepika Padukone” but there is nothing like “a love song done the Atlee way.” Sharing the video of the song, SRK wrote, “Done more than a few songs with Deepika Padukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday, my friend Atlee. Thank you for this Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling.”

Faraatta has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi and Badshah have sung it. Kumaar has worked on the lyrics.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's birthday wish for Atlee:

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, has also extended birthday wishes to Atlee. On Instagram, the production house has shared a snippet of Shah Rukh and Atlee dancing to the beats of Zinda Banda. “Happy birthday to the powerhouse director Atlee,” read the caption.

Atlee's wife Priya Mohan's birthday post screamed love from a mile and a half away. She posted a picture-perfect frame of the family. In the caption, Priya wrote, “What more can I ask for? Love you for everything, thank you for making my life so beautiful in every possible way. I am sure MEER will have a very tough time matching up with your love for me. Love you for whatever you are Atlee. I promise to love you how much ever i could and give you only happiness forever. Love you my Atlee, love you and love the mini you (MEER) soooooooooooooooooo much…Happy happy birthday my papa!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is enjoying a historic and record-breaking run at the box office. The film has (so far) collected over Rs 907.54 crore (worldwide).

Sharing an update on Jawan, which was released on September 7, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “Jawan continues its glorious run, trends better than Pathaan in Week 2. Will comfortably cruise past ₹ 500 crore mark in Weekend 3. (Week 2) Friday ₹ 18.10 crore, Saturday ₹ 30.10 crore, Sunday ₹ 34.26 crore, Monday ₹ 14.25 crore, Tuesday ₹ 12.90 crore, Wednesday ₹ 8.60 crore. Total: ₹ 466.19 crore. Hindi. India biz.”

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.