Nayanthara Upset With Atlee After Being 'Sidelined' In Jawan: Report

Nayanthara in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut and how. The actress plays a formidable special agent Narmada Rai in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster release Jawan. Fans loved SRK-Nayanthara's on-screen chemistry. PS: Chaleya plays in the background. However, a report suggests that Nayanthara is not happy with Atlee. A source told Hindustan Times, “She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika's [Padukone] character was elevated and Nayanthara's part was significantly sidelined.” Deepika has a “special appearance” in the film as Vikram Rathod's (SRK) wife. Well, the source stated that “it was not a cameo” instead Jawan was made to look like a “SRK-Deepika” film. “It was not a cameo at all. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film. Nayanthara is the leading actor down south, and hence, she was not happy with the treatment of Jawan. And that can never well be the reason why we might not see her in a Bollywood project, at least not anytime soon,” the source added.

When asked about Nayanthara being MIA [Missing In Action] from promotional events and the success press meet, the source clarified that the actress follows a “no promotion policy because of her bad experiences in the past.”

“Nayanthara follows a no promotion policy for her films because of her bad experiences in the past when she was misquoted and because she feels that her job is to act and not get involved in the promotional activities,” the source said.

Meanwhile, during one of his “Ask SRK” sessions on X, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about his experience of working with Nayanthara. He wrote, “She [Nayanthara] is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and the Hindi audience appreciates her hard work.”

Jawan released in theatres on September 7.