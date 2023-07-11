Meet The Women Of Jawan - Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra And Others

Deepika and Nayanthara in Jawan prevue.(courtesy: YouTube)

The Jawan prevue released on Monday and it is trending even a day later. While Shah Rukh Khan features in the lead role, the film also has a power-packed cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and wait for it...Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Besides these superstars, Atlee's Jawan also has a stellar cast, featuring stars Sanya Malhotra, TV star Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi. Phew! First, check out the Jawan prevue:

The biggest surprise factor of the clip was Deepika Padukone.Jawan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fifth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Pathaan - all four movies did well at the box office.

Imagine Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara together in a film. Enough said. Jawan is the first film co-starring the two superstars. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan attended Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding in Chennai.

Sanya Malhotra, who was self admittedly, "dodging the question" about working with Shah Rukh Khan, opened up about working in Jawan in an interview with Sucharita Tyagi and said, "The fact that I can talk about it, mai toh uski baat karne mein hi itni khush hun (I am just happy that I am finally being able to talk about it). Now, finally I am able to tell people, kyunki uss se pehle toh log puchte, 'Are you a part of Jawan?' and main itni kharab answer deti thi, like 'I hope I get to work with Shah Rukh Khan,' I was dodging these questions horribly."

Priyamani, who previously shared screen space with SRK in the Chennai Express song One, Two, Three, Four is also a part of Jawan. In an interview with Outlook earlier, she confirmed starring in the project and about working with Shah Rukh Khan, she said, "He is one of the best person, the best co-star I could have ever asked for because I absolutely love that man...I love Shah Rukh Khan. I am also a fan of him just like the billions of people that are his fans."

Riddi Dogra, a big name in the Hindi television industry, shared Atlee's tweet and she wrote, "Working with you was a masterclass/dream/adventure all rolled into one. Will always cherish The passion, conviction and joy you exuded on set. Thank you for making me a small part of the magnificent #Jawan7thSeptember2023. You're a Geniuussssss."

Working with you was a masterclass/dream/adventure all rolled into one. Will always cherish The passion, conviction & joy you exuded on set. Thank you for making me a small part of the magnificent #Jawan7thSeptember2023 you're a Geniuussssss! https://t.co/vXRJFL0dxR — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) July 10, 2023

ICYMI, singer Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who has featured in web-series like Feels Like Ishq and The Broken News, in an interview with Outlook, revealed how she got the role in Jawan and said, "I was in Kolkata for my concert when I received a call for Jawan. A week later, in Mumbai, I auditioned nonchalantly without knowing much about the project. Soon I was told that I'd gotten through and the protagonist was Shah Rukh Khan. I couldn't believe what I was hearing! It was a truly surreal moment." Speaking about her role in the film, she said, "I can't reveal much about my character but she plays a primary role in Shah Rukh Khan's core team."

Girija Oak, star of Marathi films like Goshta Choti Dongraevadhi, Gulmohar, Manini and Adgule Madgule, wrote about her association with the Atlee directed project earlier this year and she wrote in an Instagram entry, "After 2 years of blood, sweat, tears and keeping it to myself, my film, our film is finally coming to the theatres." She added the hashtag #cantkeepcalm.

Lehar Khan, who has been a part of projects like Parched, Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid, also stars in the film. The film also stars Aaliyah Qureishi. We can't wait to see these women rule the screen.