Jawan Box Office Report Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's Juggernaut Is At Rs 518 Crore

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan minted Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office on Day 14, Sacnilk reported. The film's collection, in its second week, has taken the current total to ₹ 518.28 crore. Jawan, which also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on September 7 (worldwide). As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Jawan is showcasing “phenomenal trending on weekdays.” It got an “extra push due to the Ganesh Utsav.” Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated on September 19. It also marked the beginning of the 10-day-long Ganesh Puja. In a post on X (formerly called Twitter), Taran Adarsh on Wednesday wrote, “Jawan begins its momentous journey towards ₹ 500 crore. Phenomenal trending on weekdays. Gets that extra push due to Ganesh Utsav (partial holiday) on (second) Tuesday. (Week 2) Friday: 18.10 crore, Saturday 30.10 crore, Sunday 34.26 crore, Monday 14.25 crore, Tuesday 12.90 crore. Total: ₹ 457.59 crore. Hindi. India biz.” The film critic also posted a breakdown of the regional numbers.

#Jawan begins its momentous journey towards ₹ 500 cr… PHENOMENAL TRENDING on weekdays… Gets that extra push due to #Ganeshotsav [partial holiday] on [second] Tue… [Week 2] Fri 18.10 cr, Sat 30.10 cr, Sun 34.26 cr, Mon 14.25 cr, Tue 12.90 cr. Total: ₹ 457.59 cr. #Hindi.… pic.twitter.com/HGC44OS5hY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2023

Jawan has already crossed the lifetime business of KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi). It has also broken box office records set by Shah Rukh Khan's January release Pathaan. According to Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is enjoying “record-breaking collections” worldwide. The Atlee directorial has so far minted over ₹ 907.54 crore at the box office (worldwide).”

Jawan was well-received by both fans and critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In his first Hindi film, Atlee, who has written Jawan with his Theri and Mersal collaborator S. Ramana Girivasan, taps the magnetism of Shahrukh Khan and the spirit of the hot-button themes of the times in a superbly crafted potboiler that mixes big explosive action sequences with intimate emotional scenes.”

Jawan also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt (in a special appearance). Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan and Girija Oak among others are also a part of the film.