Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan Fly Out Of Mumbai For Film Festival

It was a rather busy afternoon at Mumbai's private airport on Thursday, where a couple of Bollywood stars were pictured. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan were among the early arrivals at the airport. The stars presumably flew out of Mumbai to attend the Kolkata International Film Festival, which is slated to begin today. The Film Festival, starting today, will be held till December 22. Other than Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan, Mahesh Bhatt, Shatrughan Sinha, singers Kumar Sanu and Arijit Singh are also expected to attend the event.

This will be the second film festival that SRK will be attending this month. Earlier this month, he checked into the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the opening film. The actor even performed an iconic scene from the festival. SRK and Kajol were there for the screening of DDLJ. He was also felicitated at the event. SRK was also among the three recipients of this year's Honorary Yusr.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan has multiple film releases lined up. Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films this year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji will next be seen in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, the first look of which was released recently. She was last seen in the comedy film Bunty Aur Babli 2, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.